Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 22,521 Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 334,450 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 212,595 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

DHX opened at $3.06 on Friday. DHI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

