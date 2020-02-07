Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,527 Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.44.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

