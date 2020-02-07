Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HMS were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMSY opened at $28.31 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

