Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $368,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MD opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.