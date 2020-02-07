Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

MUR opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $207,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

