Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $419,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,010 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.24, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

