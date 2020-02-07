Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in News were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 808,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of News by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of News by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.50. News Corp has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.