Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $396,000 Investment in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 65.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,319.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 182,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter worth $3,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE TBI opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.69. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trueblue Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

