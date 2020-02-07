Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $426,000 Investment in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $7.77 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

