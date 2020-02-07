Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,184 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after acquiring an additional 251,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $28.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -260.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

