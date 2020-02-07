Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,887 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 175.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.89%. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

