Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,409 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

