Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 323 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,834.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.59. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

