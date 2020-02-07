Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 37,911 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,911 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Masco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 110,431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 290,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 290,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 89,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Insiders have sold a total of 403,461 shares of company stock worth $18,872,415 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

