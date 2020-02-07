Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 705 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

