Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,220 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.