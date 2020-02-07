Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

EXP stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

