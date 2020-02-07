eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Up to $37.41

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.72, but opened at $37.41. eBay shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 13,371,374 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Aegis lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,804 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,318 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

