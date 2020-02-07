Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Buys A$10,134.30 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson purchased 1,266,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,134.30 ($7,187.45).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Sean Richardson purchased 704,914 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$5,639.31 ($3,999.51).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sean Richardson purchased 909,442 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,275.54 ($5,159.95).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. Empire Resources Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

