EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQM Midstream Partners were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQM. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $22.28 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.02.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

