Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EOG stock opened at GBX 1.59 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Europa Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.95.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

