Evercore ISI Cuts Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $110.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.81.

NYSE SPOT opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 10,018.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 990.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,047,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spotify by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 157,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Spotify by 69.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

