Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 11,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,479,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,263,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.