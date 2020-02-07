Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report ($0.81) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.67) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eyegate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyegate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.