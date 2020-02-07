EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $5.01. EZCORP shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 49,326 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 49.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 232,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 3,894.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 77,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

