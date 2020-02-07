FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

LON FDM opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.50) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 854.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

