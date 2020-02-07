Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

