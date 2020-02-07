Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

