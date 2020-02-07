First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Stake Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDMV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

HDMV opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

