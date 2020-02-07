Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00 at Cfra

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cfra from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

