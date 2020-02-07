Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDEV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,406 ($18.50) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The firm has a market cap of $546.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,308.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.54.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.