Gartner (NYSE:IT) Shares Gap Down to $154.00

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.87, but opened at $154.00. Gartner shares last traded at $155.02, with a volume of 743,188 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $240,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

