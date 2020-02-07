Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Bank of America

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

