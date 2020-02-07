Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 232.39 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.12. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

