Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VIE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Viela Bio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Viela Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE VIE opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Viela Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

