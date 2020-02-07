Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 346,711 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,888,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,116,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,152,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.