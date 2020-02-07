GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

GSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $39.24 on Monday. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 461.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $19,674,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,395,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

