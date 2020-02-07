HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.44. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.