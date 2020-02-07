Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 68,618 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

