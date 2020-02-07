ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGA. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

