ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

ING opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.36. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

