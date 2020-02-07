Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IPHI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

IPHI stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Inphi has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,469.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,927,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Inphi by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Inphi by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

