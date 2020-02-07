Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $25,947.83 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83.

Shares of MPB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPB. ValuEngine cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 324,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

