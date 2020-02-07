Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $42,636.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital raised shares of AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

