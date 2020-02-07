Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $45,241.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,476.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,414.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,285.09. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

