Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

