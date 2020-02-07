International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $22,260.00 in Stock

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $22,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. International Seaways Inc has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

