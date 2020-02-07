iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,052,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,238,000 after purchasing an additional 324,348 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 339,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 107,507 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

