Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 156 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

