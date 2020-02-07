Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $471,000 Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of EME opened at $85.54 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

